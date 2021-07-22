Home NEWS Nigerian Army honours late chief, Ibrahim Attahiru
Nigerian Army honours late chief, Ibrahim Attahiru

The Nigerian Army has honoured the late chief, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and other officers died May 2021 in an air crash near the Kaduna airport.

On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya named after him, a new office at the Headquarters of Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation HADIN KAI at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Yahaya stated that the facility provides offices to meet demands of the recent expansion and restructuring of the JTF.

New Army Chief, Yahaya pays last respect to predecessor, Attahiru

The COAS hailed Attahiru for his contribution and sacrifice towards the upliftment of the Army.

The Cantonment Maintenance Officer, Major Suleiman said the office can accommodate a number of officers and supporting staff.

The accommodation comprises six medium-sized en-suite offices, two executive-sized en-suite offices, two Personal Assistants’ offices, and two offices for administrative staff.

In attendance were Chief of Army Operations, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi; Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa; Provost Marshal Army, Major General Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba.

Others included Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brigadier General Danladi Salihu; Acting GOC 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo; OPHK Commanders and Principal Staff Officers.

