Nigerian Army chief Yahaya issues order to troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has ordered officers and men to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Yahaya gave the charge on Tuesday at the Headquarters of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Rivers State.

Addressing the 29 battalion troops at the parade ground within Port Harcourt Barracks, the COAS enjoined them to learn from their superiors.

“For you to be professional and disciplined, you learn from your superiors”, he said.

Yahaya encouraged Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) and Regimented Sergeant Major (RSM) to uphold the proficiency.

He urged RSMs to endeavour to bring back the glory of the Army by being role models to the young ones.

The COAS handed over a new Hilux vehicle to 6 Division RSM, AWO Baba Bello to enable him carry out official duties effectively.

Yahaya commissioned a fire-fighting truck, garbage disposal truck, tractor, and grass slasher acquired by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Major General SG Mohammed.

He also inaugurated 2 renovated blocks of 12 flats each and laid the foundation for the construction of 1 block of 10 flats for Corporal quarters.

On his entourage were Chief of Operations, Maj. Gen. OT Akinjobi; Provost Marshal, Maj. Gen. Olumuyiwa Aiyenigba; Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig. Gen. Danladi Salihu, and some other Principal Staff Officers.

