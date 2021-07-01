nigerian-army-breaks-silence-on-attacking-sunday-igboho’s-house

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the attack on the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Unknown gunmen had attacked Igboho’s residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

It was also gathered that seven persons were killed and his wife kidnapped during the attack.

The gunmen who donned military uniforms attacked Igboho’s residence at about 1:30 am and destroyed valuable assets in the building.

Footage from his residence showed blood spills in the activist’s home.

Reacting, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, absolved the Army of any involvement in the attack.

Addressing newsmen, Nwachukwu said he was not aware of the incident.

“There’s nothing like that, I don’t have that information. Soldiers did not carry out an attack on Igboho,” Nwachukwu said.

