Home NEWS Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house
NEWSNews Africa

Nigerian Army breaks silence on attacking Sunday Igboho’s house

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nigerian-army-breaks-silence-on-attacking-sunday-igboho’s-house

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the attack on the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho.

Unknown gunmen had attacked Igboho’s residence in the wee hours of Thursday.

It was also gathered that seven persons were killed and his wife kidnapped during the attack.

The gunmen who donned military uniforms attacked Igboho’s residence at about 1:30 am and destroyed valuable assets in the building.

Footage from his residence showed blood spills in the activist’s home.

Reacting, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, absolved the Army of any involvement in the attack.

Addressing newsmen, Nwachukwu said he was not aware of the incident.

“There’s nothing like that, I don’t have that information. Soldiers did not carry out an attack on Igboho,” Nwachukwu said.

How Sunday Igboho’s residence was allegedly invaded

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

COVID-19 Spreading In Africa At Record Pace, Says...

Artiste T Frank Drops New Song ‘Talk To...

‘Why I will never own private jet’ –...

Commotion in Osun Assembly as Chief Whip, colleague...

Borno: Gov Zulum, President Bazoum discuss return of...

Euro 2020: Mourinho names three England players to...

Christianity has been hijacked by corrupt politicians –...

Fulani leaders boast in Aso Villa, threaten more...

Reps invite IGP over tinted glasses directive

Juventus give update on Ronaldo’s future

Leave a Reply