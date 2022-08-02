Home NEWS Nigerian airports: NCAA raises alarm over poor infrastructure, insecurity
NEWSNews Africa

Nigerian airports: NCAA raises alarm over poor infrastructure, insecurity

by News
0 views
nigerian-airports:-ncaa-raises-alarm-over-poor-infrastructure,-insecurity

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says some factors are affecting night travel operations.

The federal agency listed paucity of funds, poor infrastructure and insecurity.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, NCAA Director-General spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Citing the African Development Bank (AfDB) report, Nuhu noted that Nigeria would require more than N1.5 trillion to fix airports.

Nuhu said airports planning to operate beyond dusk required large financial outlay and compliance with conditions for safe landing and take-off of aircraft.

The conditions include adequate number of competent personnel, adequate power supply and availability of ancillary service providers.

The NCAA said security risks and traffic level must be taken seriously in 24-hour airport operations.

Nuhu expressed concern about kidnapping and robbery being recorded in many parts of Nigeria.

“The evolving security challenges make night operations dangerous because many airports.

“The risks are enormous and seriously impacting airports’ operations, airport workers and passengers and crew even in daytime”, Nuhu added.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Update: Judge remands man who beat Nigerian migrant...

Jailbreak: Again, Police Apprehend Another Kuje Prison Escapee...

Transfer: German club leading race for Timo Werner

Gunmen kidnap gold miner in Osun, demand N100m...

Five months after creation, Kwara NAPTIP secures first...

EPL: Arsenal to offload 11 players [Full list]

NiMeT DG warns of excessive flooding in next...

How bad road led to outrageous petrol price...

Gov Ortom tasks leaders on nation building in...

EPL: Christian Eriksen tells Ten Hag his preferred...

Leave a Reply