nigerian-200-level-student-who-returned-wallet-containing-huge-cash-gets-full-scholarship-at-uniben

A young student’s fortune has changed for good after he made a kind act of returning a lost wallet he saw to the owner

Phillip Okafor was commended for his kind behaviour as the dean of his faculty, NEJ Orhue, thanked him

Months after his act when he could not pay his school fees, the dean stepped in and gave him a scholarship

The kind act of a 200 level student, Philip Okafor, at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has paved a way for him. In a Facebook post by Chigozirim Silas, he revealed that the student found a missing wallet.

Despite the fact that the purse contained a huge amount of money, he made sure he searched for the owner until he found him in another department of the school.

The young man was praised for his good action.

It pays to be good

Okafor’s good deed got to the attention of his dean, N. E. J. Orhue, who thanked him for setting a good example that others could follow. The administrator also gave the student unrestricted access to his office.

About two months after, the student could not pay school fees before his exam. He met the dean and begged to be allowed to write his exams, promising to make payment next session.

A good turn deserves another

The student was wowed as the school fees and other charges for the session were waved and he was given a scholarship throughout his undergraduate days.

With this development, he became the first recipient of the Dean’s Special Prize for Exemplary Behaviour.

Another Nigerian honoured for being honest

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that the federal government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) praised the good virtue of Ikenna Nweke, a Nigerian in Japan who returned a lost wallet that contained a huge sum of money and a credit card.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa in a statement on Sunday, June 28, 2020, said Ikenna’s character is the true representation of Nigerians all over the world.

The NIDCOM boss added that the good deeds of Nigerians are far more than the few negative ones tainting the image of the country.

