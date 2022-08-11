Home NEWS Nigeria will soon shock the world, Naira’ll be strong again – Pastor Enenche in fresh prophecy
Nigeria will soon shock the world, Naira’ll be strong again – Pastor Enenche in fresh prophecy

by News
The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has said the glory of Nigeria will soon return.

Speaking while leading his members in a prayer for the nation on Wednesday, the man of God said the country would soon shock the entire world as things will change for the better.

He said the Nigerian currency, Naira, will regain its strength against the US dollar, stressing that the country’s international passport will also have value soon.

He said, “Nigeria will flourish again, tourism will still flourish in this nation again. The mineral resources we have not seen before, will rise up out of this earth.

“A time will come when evil people will find it difficult to survive here not to talk of anchoring power.

“Our currency will be strong again and our passport will have value.

“The world will see and be shocked. There is a prophetic word hanging on Nigeria concerning global evangelization that has not been scratched yet”.

On security situation bedeviling the entire nation, the popular gospel preacher prayed that terrorists and their sponsors be eliminated soon.

“This nation will be the burial ground of killers, terrorists’ collaborators and sponsors.

“Anywhere they came from, this earth will swallow them. We are not speaking just like that. There is a mantle for it”, he added.

