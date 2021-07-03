nigeria-vs-mexico:-all-you-need-to-know-about-friendly,-match-details,-tv-schedule

Nigeria will play Mexico in a friendly game on Sunday, July 4.

The match has been put together to help the two teams get into the best shape ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will commence in September.

The Super Eagles prepare for their 2022 World Cup qualification games against Liberia and Cape Verde in September, while El Tricolor will also use the match as part of preparations for the CONCACAF Gold Cup set to kick off in July.

Both teams have met five times, with Mexico winning 2-1 during the US Gold Cup match in Texas, while the four other encounters have ended with no winner between both countries.

Super Eagles arrive in US ahead of Mexico clash

Gernot Rohr’s men have been hit with several withdrawals, including Ola Aina, Victor Osimhen, Tyronne Ebuehi, Simy Nwankwo, Samson Tijani and Frank Onyeka.

However, Nigeria will be without foreign-based players. Only players selected from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will play the match.

The match kicks off at 4 am Nigerian time, at the Angeles Memorial Coliseum (LA Coliseum).

The match will be aired on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Nigeria Pop-up channel (GOtv channel 35).