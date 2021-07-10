Nigeria to Block MultiChoice for Tax Evasion – AllAfrica.com

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of MultiChoice Africa and its Nigerian subsidiary, for breaching agreements and denying access to records for auditing. The revenue service issued the instruction, to recover U.S.$4.4 billion in the latest tax dispute between the South African-based company and Nigerian authorities.
MultiChoice said it had not been formally notified about the matter but said the case appeared to be based on “unfounded allegations” that MultiChoice Nigeria had not fully disclosed all its existing subscribers to the authorities.
