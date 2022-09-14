Nigeria: Suspected Killers of NSCDC Officer Arrested in Ekiti

An official said the suspects were saved from being lynched by angry youth.

Four persons suspected to have been involved in the killing of an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, in Ekiti State last week have been arrested.

It was gathered that the arrest was made possible through the efforts of local hunters in collaboration with other security agencies.

Mr Ayebulu was travelling with three of his relatives along the Oke-Ako/Irele Road when he encountered the gunmen on 3rd September.

He was said to be on his way to his hometown in Ogbe, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, when the incident happened.

The gunmen shot at his vehicle and he died from bullet wounds.

They eventually abducted other occupants of the vehicles and only released them after collecting N5 million as ransom.

The Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, Micheal Ogungbemi, confirmed to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday that the suspects were arrested by Ajoni Local Security Network, codenamed Operation Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC).

He said the local security operatives arrested the suspects while patrolling the border area between Ekiti and Kwara states on Tuesday evening.

“They had confessed to have perpetrated the killing of the NSCDC operative and kidnapping of his family members,” Mr Ogungbemi said.

“If not for the prompt action I took, they would have been mobbed by angry youth.

“Recovered from them were two AK47. Immediately after the arrest, my office was contacted and I instantly informed the team from Amotekun Corps, Ikole Command, Officers of the Divisional Police Officer, Ikole LGA for immediate detention, investigation, and prosecution of the culprits.

“They are presently being detained at the police station in Ikole Ekiti.”

The Corps Commander, Ekiti State Amotekun Corps, Joe Komolafe, confirmed the arrest of the four suspects.

“Yes, they are now with the police. The local security network worked with our operatives in arresting the suspected killers and kidnappers,” Mr Komolafe, a retired Brig. General, said.

“Since the incident happened, our men have not rested. We have been combing the surrounding bushes at the border area. We are sounding a warning to criminals that Ekiti is not in any way safe for them.”