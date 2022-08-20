Nigeria Security Challenges Are Temporary — Aregbesola

Speaking at the 10th edition of the “Heroes of Democracy Award” held in Abuja, Honorable Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has assured Nigerians that security challenges facing Nigeria are temporary.

Aregbesola made the assertion while receiving award of the ‘best minister of the year 2022’ at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

“Our nation is going through challenges, especially on security. These challenges are temporary and do not define us. We are defined by the greatness of the Nigerian people, in their strength, ingenuity and resilience, as exemplified by the quality of the recipients of today’s awards.

“We shall overcome all the challenges. A time is coming when we shall look at this period in retrospect and give thanks to the most high for the stormy waters we have waded through and the triumphs we have recorded over the challenges that look so huge and gargantuan today,” the minister informed the gathering.

The Minister specially thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the privilege to serve in the current government as minister.

Other awardees at the event are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who won Legislative Personality of the Decade Award; Governor of Niger State, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, who won the Man of the Year Award; Businessman and 2023 APC Presidential Aspirant, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, who won Democracy Spotlight Politician of the year; Sen. Barau Jibrin, who won Senator of the Year Award amongst several others.