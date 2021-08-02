nigeria-records-407-new-covid-19-cases-as-resident-doctors-resume-strike

A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Nigeria has recorded fresh 407 COVID-19 cases as resident doctors across the country resumed an indefinite, nationwide strike.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were recorded on Sunday.

Nigeria has seen a recent uptick in new cases as fears of a third wave, triggered by the Delta variant, looms

The Delta variant is believed to be deadlier and more contagious.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is expected to take delivery of about 4.8 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The doses are a donation from the American government, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Sunday.

COVID-19 figures

Till date, Nigeria has recorded 174,315 COVID-19 cases, according to official statistics.

Although 165,005 of those cases have been discharged, the disease has contributed to a toll of 2,149.

According to the NCDC, Monday’s 407 cases were reported from 17 states of the federation, including Lagos (160), Akwa Ibom (75), Ondo (51), Abia (33), Oyo (29), Kaduna (18), and Katsina (7).

Others are: Gombe (6), Ogun (6), Ekiti (5), Delta (4), FCT (4), Ebonyi (3), Edo (2), Niger (2), Bayelsa (1), and Nasarawa (1).

‘A total strike’

As case numbers worsen, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) resumed its industrial action on Monday over unpaid salaries and benefits.

They are also demanding the immediate withdrawal of a circular removing House Officers from the scheme of service.

The doctors had embarked on an earlier strike in April, leaving many patients unattended across government-owned hospitals in the country.

The strike was suspended about 10 days later after they met with Federal Government representatives

“The last time we met the Minister of Labour and Minister of Health, we were told that our members are part of those to be given the insurance benefit, but we found out that their names are not even there,” NARD National President, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, said on Saturday.