Nigeria Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
(FILE PHOTO) A health worker wearing a PPE suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / bioreports

A total of 216 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in various parts of the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In its latest update on the pandemic, the NCDC – the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks – noted that the new infections were reported in eight states of the Federation on Sunday.

This comes amid fears and panic as Nigeria’s total figure has continued to rise recently, although authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

As part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend and control the deaths recorded in the first and second waves, the Federal Government, as well as some state authorities, have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols.

These include compulsory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.

Despite this, authorities have raised concerns over the rising figures of confirmed cases, stressing that Nigeria had begun to see other strains of the virus such as the B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant.

The NCDC listed the eight states where the 216 new infections were recorded to include Lagos – 108, Akwa Ibom – 96, Oyo – four, Rivers – three, Edo – two, and Ekiti, Kano, and Osun which recorded a case each.

Since the country recorded its first cases in late February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 171,111 cases in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the figure, 164,789 cases have been discharged and 2,132 deaths have been recorded.

While the government is making efforts to ensure more people receive the vaccine jab, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says talks are in motion to persuade vaccine companies to invest more in Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance, spoke on Sunday virtually at the annual National Diaspora Day celebration which held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

She was hopeful that manufacturing vaccines on the African continent would reduce vaccination inequality as many countries struggle to secure vaccines for their citizens.

The WTO chief disclosed that attempts have been made to bring the CEOs of “major manufacturing companies from Moderna to Pfizer to AstraZeneca, J&J” to the table.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 62,155 3,184 58,515 456
FCT 19,944 35 19,741 168
Kaduna 9,127 4 9,058 65
Plateau 9,070 5 9,008 57
Rivers 7,514 124 7,288 102
Oyo 6,972 92 6,752 128
Edo 4,916 6 4,725 185
Ogun 4,736 36 4,647 53
Kano 4,008 2 3,896 110
Ondo 3,524 45 3,413 66
Kwara 3,162 39 3,068 55
Delta 2,663 35 2,556 72
Osun 2,579 7 2,520 52
Enugu 2,484 20 2,435 29
Nasarawa 2,385 1 2,345 39
Akwa Ibom 2,248 310 1,917 21
Gombe 2,119 6 2,069 44
Katsina 2,114 25 2,055 34
Ebonyi 2,039 5 2,002 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Abia 1,700 -1 1,679 22
Imo 1,661 0 1,624 37
Bauchi 1,549 0 1,532 17
Benue 1,366 15 1,327 24
Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38
Adamawa 1,134 4 1,098 32
Taraba 1,001 0 977 24
Niger 935 5 913 17
Ekiti 919 41 867 11
Bayelsa 908 2 880 26
Sokoto 786 11 747 28
Jigawa 538 10 512 16
Yobe 499 0 490 9
Kebbi 450 42 392 16
Cross River 404 2 384 18
Zamfara 244 3 233 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


