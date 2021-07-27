Home NEWS Nigeria Records 213 More COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / bioreports

Nigeria has confirmed 213 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the country, said the Federal Government agency responsible for the control of disease outbreaks.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest update on the outbreak, saying the new cases were reported in 12 states on Monday.

Two new deaths were recorded, the agency added.

Of the cases, Lagos recorded an alarming number of infections – 157 – at a time when the whole country had reported low cases in previous months.

Coming after the nation’s commercial capital was Rivers where 20 new infections were reported while Plateau recorded 12 more cases with Enugu and Oyo having six new infections.

Other states included Gombe – three, Bauchi – two, Imo – two, Kaduna – two, Edo – one, Ekiti – one, and Ogun one.

Data from the NCDC revealed that as of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 171,324 cases from the 2,439,850 samples tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 164,798 cases have been discharged and 2,134 deaths have been recorded in all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

However, the Federal Government and some state authorities have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols, as part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend.

Among the measures put in place include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 62,312 3,341 58,515 456
FCT 19,944 34 19,741 169
Kaduna 9,129 6 9,058 65
Plateau 9,082 17 9,008 57
Rivers 7,534 137 7,295 102
Oyo 6,978 97 6,753 128
Edo 4,917 7 4,725 185
Ogun 4,737 36 4,647 54
Kano 4,008 2 3,896 110
Ondo 3,524 45 3,413 66
Kwara 3,162 39 3,068 55
Delta 2,663 35 2,556 72
Osun 2,579 7 2,520 52
Enugu 2,490 26 2,435 29
Nasarawa 2,385 1 2,345 39
Akwa Ibom 2,248 310 1,917 21
Gombe 2,122 9 2,069 44
Katsina 2,114 25 2,055 34
Ebonyi 2,039 5 2,002 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Abia 1,700 -1 1,679 22
Imo 1,663 2 1,624 37
Bauchi 1,551 1 1,533 17
Benue 1,366 15 1,327 24
Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38
Adamawa 1,134 4 1,098 32
Taraba 1,001 0 977 24
Niger 935 5 913 17
Ekiti 920 42 867 11
Bayelsa 908 2 880 26
Sokoto 786 11 747 28
Jigawa 538 10 512 16
Yobe 499 0 490 9
Kebbi 450 42 392 16
Cross River 404 2 384 18
Zamfara 244 3 233 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


