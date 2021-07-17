Nigeria Records 159 New COVID-19 Cases – Channels Television

Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/bioreports

Nigeria has recorded an additional 159 cases of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in its daily updates on Thursday night.

According to the agency, Lagos still maintains the highest figures with 119 new cases.

Other affected states are Akwa Ibom (19), Rivers (11), Ogun (5), Ekiti (2), FCT (1), Delta (1), Kwara (1).

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in the country to 169,074. While 164,652 have recovered from the virus, 2,126 have died.

It is coming days after the NCDC said it had detected the Delta COVID-19 variant in the country and amid concerns over the resurgence of a third wave of the disease.

[Read Also] Third Wave: UNILAG Asks Students To Vacate Hostels

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2,” the health agency said in a statement last Thursday.

“The variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.”

The NCDC, however, assured Nigerians that the federal government has put measures in place to combat the disease, asking them to adhere to the recommended safety protocols.

Despite fears over the spike in cases and the confirmation of the highly contagious Delta strain, many Nigerians have abandoned safety protocols recommended by health authorities.