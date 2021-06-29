nigeria-prepares-for-covid-19-third-wave

The Federal Government has said that the country is currently preparing for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic following fresh escalation in many countries, including Africa.

He stated that the FG is making provisions for oxygen facilities as preventive measure.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“Nigeria has so far escaped the worst of COVID-19 and the dire predictions made about us. We may even seem to be doing well, but I wish to emphasize that we must still be on strict preventive alert, because of the COVID-19 third wave that is sweeping across the globe.

“Cases have been rising in one African country after the other and health systems are getting stressed in countries like Uganda.

“The Federal Government placed order for 38 Oxygen Generation Plants, one in every State, with Lagos having two, due to its high burden”, the minister stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 65 fresh cases of the virus in five states bringing the total number of recorded cases so far to 167,532.

While making the announcement on Monday night, the health agency said about 163,984 patients have been successfully treated while 2,119 have died due to complications from the dreaded virus.