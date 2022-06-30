nigeria,-portugal-to-sign-10-mous-on-investment,-travel,-others

Nigeria and Portugal will soon sign ten Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreements.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the hint on Thursday in Lisbon at a joint press conference with President Marcela Rebelo de Sousa.

He expressed determination to take relations with Portugal to a new level with concrete deliverables.

The President emphasized the need for stronger ties 46 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The deals are for the Establishment of an Atlantic Research Centre; Air travel; Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training; Cultural Cooperation; Investment Promotion.

Others are for Chambers of Commerce Cooperation; Women and Child Development; Youth and Sports Development; Digital Economy Cooperation.

Buhari stressed that the world was at a crossroads and that leaders’ decisions could make or break the world.

“We face existential challenges with climate change, food insecurity, conflict, health, and energy among others.

“We look to Portugal as an influential country and partner to play an important role in helping to pull the world back from the brink”, he said.

The President commended Sousa for the role Portugal played during his tenure as European Union President, securing EU and financial support for Africa.

Buhari announced there will be a Nigeria-Portugal Business and Investment Forum to feature representatives from Nigerian public agencies and private organizations.