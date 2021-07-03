Home Business Nigeria: Phase3 Telecom Begins Network Expansion – AllAfrica.com
Business

Nigeria: Phase3 Telecom Begins Network Expansion – AllAfrica.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nigeria:-phase3-telecom-begins-network-expansion-–-allafrica.com

Phase3 Telecom, a fibre optic telecommunications infrastructure and services provider says, it is adopting an innovative, technology-driven, multilayer approach in its network expansion.

It said the move would enable it to provide secure infrastructure that fortifies its network as well as others against advanced and malicious cybernetic breaches.

Executive Chairman of Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede said: “As every company, Phase3 understands the existential threats posed by cyberspace attacks in a new digital era as well as in a world where business networks are more interconnected than ever before.

“And, we are determined to be that team that is at the forefront of not only protecting their own network but proffering solutions that help other businesses, organisations and institutions secure and control access to their critical networks.

“Hence, amongst other targeted technology driven telecom and digital services that we are going to be sharing updates on soon; our current corporate focus, is also on prioritising risk management and investment, in multiple network protection against critical infrastructure threats.”

He said the second half of this year and a major part of 2022, would see the telecoms and technology sectors, witness more resilience and extension of Phase3 legacy services towards digitalisation as well as intelligence based operational technology.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

London Exchange Reports Highest IPO Numbers In Years...

Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027...

Automated Urine Particle Analyzer Market Size Analysis, Growth...

Building & Construction Sheets Market Global Share Estimation,...

Global Curling Sports Equipment and Accessories Market in-Depth...

Nigeria backs OPEC+ oil supply boost to keep...

Oil price surges to multi-month high on demand...

Global Electronic Peak Flow Meter Market Tendencies, Revenue...

Wall Street expects European equities to overtake the...

Police are searching for whoever fired 23 shots...

Leave a Reply