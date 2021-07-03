Nigeria: Phase3 Telecom Begins Network Expansion – AllAfrica.com

Phase3 Telecom, a fibre optic telecommunications infrastructure and services provider says, it is adopting an innovative, technology-driven, multilayer approach in its network expansion.

It said the move would enable it to provide secure infrastructure that fortifies its network as well as others against advanced and malicious cybernetic breaches.

Executive Chairman of Phase3 Telecom, Mr. Stanley Jegede said: “As every company, Phase3 understands the existential threats posed by cyberspace attacks in a new digital era as well as in a world where business networks are more interconnected than ever before.

“And, we are determined to be that team that is at the forefront of not only protecting their own network but proffering solutions that help other businesses, organisations and institutions secure and control access to their critical networks.

“Hence, amongst other targeted technology driven telecom and digital services that we are going to be sharing updates on soon; our current corporate focus, is also on prioritising risk management and investment, in multiple network protection against critical infrastructure threats.”

He said the second half of this year and a major part of 2022, would see the telecoms and technology sectors, witness more resilience and extension of Phase3 legacy services towards digitalisation as well as intelligence based operational technology.