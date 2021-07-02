Home NEWS Nigeria, Pakistan agree to crush terrorists
Nigeria, Pakistan agree to crush terrorists

Nigeria and Pakistan have signed an accord to fight terrorism, a global challenge that has wreaked havoc in many countries.

On Friday, Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi pledged the Nigerian military continued cooperation with the Pakistani Armed Forces.

The retired Major General said the partnership is part of efforts to end violent extremism.

Magashi hosted Pakistani Chairman Joint Chief of Staff General Nadeem Raza at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja.

Buhari hails Pakistan over military cooperation

He said the current military campaigns by both nations are geared towards ending the dastard acts of terrorists.

Magashi said the current threats to multinational territorial integrities by non-state actors call for joint operations to neutralise criminal elements.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to leverage more on the over forty years experience of Pakistan in dealing with security challenges.

Raza thanked the minister for the audience which he said provided a platform for new parameters for improved ties between the two countries.

Also on Friday, Nigeria and Gambia sealed a partnership on military collaboration and intelligence sharing.

