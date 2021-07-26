Nigeria: Oriental Energy Announce New Managing Director – AllAfrica.com

The management of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, has announced that it has appointed Mustafa Indimi as the new Managing Director of the leading indigenous oil exploration and production company.

The company in a statement said Mustafa takes over from Mr. Ignatius Ifelayo who served the company meritoriously for seven years.

“Prior to the new appointment, Mustafa was the Executive Director (Technical) and a member of the company’s Board of Directors. He brings with him an in-depth knowledge of the business and he is well-positioned to drive the company forward.

“A master’s degree holder in petroleum production engineering from Robert Gordon University Aberdeen, Mustafa has an impressive track record of leading teams to deliver outstanding performance and results, “it said.

On his new challenge, Mustafa commented: “It is an exceptional privilege to be appointed as Managing Director at a time that provides great opportunity to take the company to new heights. I am looking forward to working with the Board, Management and Staff to strengthen and grow the company by building on the solid foundation to generate significant value for all stakeholders.”

“Underpinning everything is my commitment to the company’s vison to set the standards that all other E&P companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be compared against.”