Home POLITICS Nigeria must re-evaluate leadership selection process – Obi
POLITICS

Nigeria must re-evaluate leadership selection process – Obi

by News
10 views
Nigeria must re-evaluate leadership selection process – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, noted that Nigeria must re-evaluate its leadership selection process to ensure competent persons are voted into power.

Obi stated this via his Instagram page where he appreciated the Nigerian Bar Association for hosting him at their Annual General Conference on Monday.

Reiterating the points he made during the event, Obi noted that the 2023 election will go beyond connection and religion.

Sharing a picture of himself at the event, the former Anambra State governor wrote, “It was a distinct honour and privilege to address the Nigerian Bar Association at their Annual General Conference yesterday.

“The warm reception was gratifying and deeply appreciated. To recap what I said, Nigeria needs true, visionary and diligent leadership to transit from its present state of failure and stagnation to growth and development.

“Now that our nation is exhibiting the characteristics of a fragile and failed state, we must re-evaluate our leadership selection process to ensure that only diligent and committed leaders are voted into power, so that we can begin to rescue this nation urgently.


We must strive for a leadership imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment.

“I maintain that the elections in 2023 will go beyond connections, tribe or religion, but center on competence, character and commitment to deliver on the dividends of true democracy.”

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from -.

Contact: [email protected]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Dubai detains lady over Twitter posts, family protests

We will hold APC accountable, says Atiku

Stalemate as Southampton stop Arsenal’s winning streak

Plateau shuts schools over bandits’ attacks, parents lament

Lagos govt debunks traffic diversion at VGC, Lekki

Campaign appointment: Resign as minister, group urges Keyamo

UNIABUJA hospital debunks outbreak of Marburg virus

How I prevented electoral malpractice in A’Ibom –...

SERAP seeks voters registration extension, threatens suit

Forest fire reignites in southern France, evacuation continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.