The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, has said that Nigeria is lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari at this time.

According to the monarch, the situation would have been very difficult if Buhari had not been in power.

The Emir spoke when President Buhari visited him at his Palace, saying, “Your visit to Daura reflects your good character which we are very proud of.

“Nigeria is lucky to have you at this time. I am not saying it to please you, but if you had not been in power it would have been very difficult. I doubt if we will be here today,” he said.

Speaking further, the Emir publicly announced conferment of the title of Talban Daura on Yusuf Buhari, son of President Buhari.

He explained that a date would be announced for the turbaning ceremony of Yusuf, a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman said.

Yusuf’s turbaning might likely come before his marriage, according to Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman.