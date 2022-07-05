“Nigeria is totally backward. The only thing moving forward is music/entertainment” – Singer Paul Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, has lamented the state of the nation.

The singer, who took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 5 to share his thoughts on the state of things in the country, said Nigeria is totally backward.

According to him, the only things progressing in Nigeria are music and entertainment, because the government is not in control.

“Nigeria is totally backward. the only thing moving forward is music/entertainment. Imagine the only thing that is moving forward in Nigeria is something that the government are not in control of #music”, his tweet read.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that a group of Nigerians is out to destabilise the country.

The president who stated this at an Iftar dinner with governors, ministers, and heads of agencie urged all Nigerians to rise up and resist them.

He maintained that the country will succeed despite present security concerns. He went on to say that he had benefited from free, fair, and credible elections, and that the adoption of technology and the Permanent Voters Card would make it impossible for anybody in the nation to claim millions of votes again.

“We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilize their own country”. He said