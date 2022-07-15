“Nigeria is one of the most enjoyable countries to stay” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is still one of the best places to live despite the recent security challenges in the country.
The president made this assertion on Thursday, July 14, at the graduation ceremony of the senior course 44 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna.
In a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said Nigeria is still one of the most hospitable countries to visit or stay despite challenges, and urged security officers to give their best towards improving national security.
“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally.
“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others, have been commendable.
“This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved. The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.
“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighboring countries.
“It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.” He said.