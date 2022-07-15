“Nigeria is one of the most enjoyable countries to stay” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is still one of the best places to live despite the recent security challenges in the country.

The president made this assertion on Thursday, July 14, at the graduation ceremony of the senior course 44 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said Nigeria is still one of the most hospitable countries to visit or stay despite challenges, and urged security officers to give their best towards improving national security.