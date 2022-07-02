Home NEWS Nigeria Immigration Service Debunks Recruitment Exercise
Nigeria Immigration Service Debunks Recruitment Exercise

Nigeria’s Immigration Service has debunked reports that the agency is recruiting into the Service.

This was revealed by in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Saturday.

It said public notices announcing a general recruitment/replacement exercise into the Service were false.

It said the notice was designed by some fraudulent persons who are seeking to deceive and exploit unsuspecting members of the public into parting with their hard-earned resources for non-existent vacancies.

The service maintained that it is currently not undertaking any recruitment exercise whatsoever and the public should ignore the publications.

It assured that efforts were ongoing to track down those behind such fraudulent publications with the aim of bringing them to justice.

