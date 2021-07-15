Nigeria: ‘How We Created ‘Aura’ Platform for Transcorp Hotels’ – AllAfrica.com

Africa Prudential said it created ‘Aura’ a hospitality platform and commercial cloud-based product launched for Transcorp Hotels recently.

A statement said, “Aura by Transcorp Hotels” is an online platform that curates accommodation, staycations, cuisines and memorable lifestyle experiences.

The platform was created for Transcorp Hotels, the hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp and launched on Thursday by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Commenting on the launch, Dupe Olusola, CEO of Transcorp Hotels, said “It is an important aspect of our diversification strategy, as we seek to create a hospitality ecosystem across Africa and offer greater value to consumers and our industry.”

According to the CEO of Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong, “Aura is significant in our journey, as a digital technology company. We have come a long way, since we launched our innovation lab three years ago. This platform is the latest evidence of the capacity that we have built, and we look forward to delivering further innovative solutions that will improve the business experience of consumers and corporations.”

The firm is a registrar, digital technology and investor services firm, listed on the Nigeria Exchange, offering digital technology solutions and services, share registration services, and e-commerce services.