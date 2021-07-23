Nigeria has remained together only by God’s grace – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, in Daura, Katsina State, noted that it was only by the grace of God that Nigeria is still together.

Buhari said this when he visited the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, at his Palace.

According to him, the grace of God had kept Nigeria together as a country in spite of differences that led to a 30-month civil war

“We want to thank God always for keeping us together as a country. From January 15, 1966, the country was thrown into political crisis. We had a 30-month civil war that resulted in the loss of about a million lives,” Buhari, who is at his hometown to mark the Eid-el-Kabir, told the Emir.

“We still thank God for keeping us together. We remain grateful to all those who showed interest in our unity and progress. May God continue to bless them,” he added.

Buhari further recalled fond memories of visiting the palace as a military Head of State and expressed happiness that the warmth and hospitality of the traditional institution had been sustained over the years.