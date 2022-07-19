Nigeria has no value for human life – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada Ameh’s death

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has said Nigeria has no value for human life.

Alade said this as she took to her Twitter page lamenting the poor medical care in the country.

She said most people are walking around with underlying diseases in Nigeria due to a lack of better and affordable medical care.

Her tweet read: “What is your country’s value for human life? Mine is zero

“I wish we had better and affordable medical care in Nigeria! So many people walking around with underlying diseases and conditions that eventually manifest under stress.”

The singer, also mourning late actress Ada Ameh, recounted how she helped her on set during a music video.

“I was having a bad day the first time I met you (Ada Ameh) and I don’t know if anyone noticed but YOU instantly made me FEEL good.

“I thanked you over and over again! You did not have to but you did! Most people will avoid it or act like I have a problem with them!

“This is how I’ll always remember you! Our Video



Doubledouble is 5million views and counting. If I had stayed in that bad mood,I might have ruined it.

Thank you for blessing me,” Alade wrote.