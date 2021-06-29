Home NEWS Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa – Minister
NEWSNews Africa

Nigeria has highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa – Minister

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nigeria-has-highest-number-of-out-of-school-children-in-sub-saharan-africa-–-minister

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nwajiuba made this known during the inauguration of “Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA)” in Katsina on Monday.

Nigeria has an estimated 10,193,918 children out of school.

According to the minister, the current challenges ranging from high illiteracy level, infrastructural decay and deficits has affected Nigeria’s educational system.

“We have inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate infrastructural facilities/resources and poor funding,” he added.

The minister noted that BESDA focuses on 17 states, 13 of which are in the Northwest and Northeast geopolitical zones, and Niger, Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2023: Why Bola Tinubu is considering pulling out...

Euro 2020: Gary Neville blasts ‘clueless’ France after...

England vs Germany: Peter Crouch predicts outcome of...

Petrol: Why Nigeria is still subsidising – NNPC...

How Kidnappers Disguised As Bishop, Military Man Stormed...

IPOB faults police, denies having native doctors –...

CBN releases 50,000mt of maize to Obasanjo Farms,...

Nasarawa Assembly passes 4 executive bills – bioreports

Troops eliminate 12 terrorists in Borno – bioreports

RMAFC plans review of revenue sharing formula, politicians’...

Leave a Reply