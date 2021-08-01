niger-state-pdp-fixes-date-for-congress

The Niger State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed August 7 to conduct its state congress to elect state officials that will man the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Arising from broad stakeholders meeting at the party’s secretariat in Minna, the North Central Vice-chairman of PDP, Mr Dakas Shan, who is also the caretaker committee chairman overseeing the activities of the party in Niger State explained that a Local Organizing Committee (LOC), has been constituted to prepare grounds for a smooth Congress on Saturday.

He said members were drawn from the contending parties seeking elective positions in the party to ensure equity, fairness and inclusiveness in the state.

While, Peter Ndaalkali, Hajia Hauwa’u Usman and Rabi’u Bello were submitted as representatives from the side of Tanko Beji, he said those of Mukhtar were still being awaited.

He explained that Hamid A.A Kadi Kuta is to head the committee as chairman, while Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu is to serve as an elder in the committee.

“There is nothing that will stop the congress since all steps taken was according to the PDP constitution. The party’s constitution empowers the national secretariat to take over the structures of the party if there was a crisis,” Shan said

Speaking, Comrade Bello explained that Dakas Shan, who is the North Central Vice-chairman, was given the mandate by the national secretariat to conduct congress and return the party to stability.

“The party leader has made it clear during the meeting that the three months as caretakers has elapsed and that conducting the congress was paramount,” he stated.