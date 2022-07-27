Home NEWS Niger pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia-Welfare Board
Niger pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia-Welfare Board

by News
The Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Umar Makun Lapai, has announced the death of a pilgrim from Niger State in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary made this known in a statement, identified the deceased as Mamman Nasiru Zungeru, from Wushishi Local government area.

It disclosed that the burial prayers and rites shall be conducted by Saudi authorities.

“May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Amin, the statement added.

