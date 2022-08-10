niger:-nup-directs-members-to-validate-records

The Niger State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, has directed its members on payroll as of November 2021 yet to be registered to visit the office of the state Auditor General for registration.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Abdullahi Baba Sani.

Sani said, “Pensioners who are yet to be captured are expected to be at the Auditor General office between 10th to 12th August 2022 for registration.”

He stated that those who have been captured earlier on the payroll in December 2021 and January 2022 are to go for registration from 16th to 17th August 2022.

The union also said, “Those captured on the payroll between February, March and April 2022, are to go for registration on 18th,19th and 22nd of August 2022

Those who are captured on a monthly payroll between June 2022 and July 2022 are directed to go to the same venue for registration.”

It stated that among the documents required are: letter of retirement, BVN print out, evidence of personal sub Head number, valid means of identification and bank statement from December 2021 to June 2022.

The statement further called on all pensioners to adhere to the date mentioned against their retirement