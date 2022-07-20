niger-idps-decries-neglect-at-camps-as-poverty-bites-harder

Some Internally Displaced Persons in Niger State have decried the neglect of their plight by the government at the various IDP camps in the state and other parts of the country.

They condemned the situation during a visit by the Society for Alleviation of Rural Poverty and Integrity of Peaceful Coexistence (SARPIC) at the Bosso camp in Bosso local government area of Niger State.

The IDPs called for assistance from the state government, highlighting difficulties in their efforts to return home, especially with the rainy season, to enable them farm their lands.

Speaking, the District Head of Maikunkele in Bosso LG, Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi Dada disclosed that the IDPs in the area require humanitarian support to enable them live decently as humans.

John Bawa who represented SARPIC noted the need to support Niger IDPs as poverty bites harder to reduce their challenges.

He also appealed to the district head of Maikunkele and other traditional leaders in the state to help in seeking support from well-to-do personalities to help solve the difficult situation of hunger, and lack of clothes, among others being faced.

” They could be assisted in whatever ways and it will go a long way to bring smiles to the faces of Internally Displaced Persons in various areas facing a lot of difficulties,” he stated.

According to him, an assessment by his organization has revealed that most of the IDPs who were farmers left their homes with only clothes they wore when bandits attacked their communities.

” This organization is soliciting support from individuals to donate to the IDPs, and so far, over one thousand IDPs in Niger State have benefitted from the humanitarian support solicited from individuals in the last three months, Bawa added.