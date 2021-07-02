Home NEWS Niger Gov swears in acting state Grand Khadi
NEWSNews Africa

Niger Gov swears in acting state Grand Khadi

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
niger-gov-swears-in-acting-state-grand-khadi

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of the State Sharia Court of Appeal.

Swearing-in the acting Grand Khadi at the Government House, Minna, Bello charged him to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally.

Describing the Grand Khadi as a man of integrity with unquestionable character, the governor said he had no doubt that the acting Grand Khadi will discharge his duties judiciously.

” I pray for a less crime society so that the workload of judges will reduce seeing that they are presently overwhelmed with work at this time of security challenges.”

While congratulating Kigera on his new appointment, which he said was based on merit, he also prayed for God’s guidance to direct his affairs.

Responding, the Acting Grand Khadi thanked the Governor for the appointment and the effective utilization of the state resources for both material and administrative advancement.

He then promised to build on the legacies of his predecessors and perform his duties to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of Nigeria.

Until his appointment, the Acting Grand Khadi was the Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal, Minna, the state capital.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria ‘ll cripple should anything happen to Nnamdi...

Imo: Supreme Court to hear PDP suit seeking...

Lagos-bound ISWAP suspect arrested in Ogun – The...

Biafra, Oduduwa: Grant them referendum now – Aisha...

Ataga and the woman in the mirror –...

Seven in race for APC national chairman –...

Buhari projects N900b for subsidy in 2022 –...

Youths flee as soldiers invade Enugu community for...

Ekiti prophet sentenced to life imprisonment for death...

Osun LGs Caretakers List: TOP Calls For Calm

Leave a Reply