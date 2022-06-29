Home Uncategorized Niger Gov, Bello swears in new commissioner
Uncategorized

Niger Gov, Bello swears in new commissioner

by News
0 views

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in Danladi Mamud Liman Doko as a Commissioner in his cabinet.

This is coming a month after the swearing-in six new commissioners.

The swearing-in was conducted at Government House, Minna, Niger state, by Justice Abdullahi Mikhail on behalf of the Chief Judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik.

The Governor explained that he has no doubt that he will carry out his mandate to the best of his ability adding that he should seek guidance from his predecessors.

He stated,” you will recall that about a month ago we swore in some new cabinet members. Unfortunately, Danladi Liman was not screened at that time but by the grace of God he has been screened and passed and he is being sworn in to admit him as a cabinet member.

” I congratulate you on your appointment as a cabinet member. It is my wish and prayer that Allah will guide him and assist him in carrying out his mandate”.

Danladi Mamud Liman Doko is from Lavun Local Government Area of the state and a former member House of Representatives, representing Lavun, Edati, Mokwa federal constituency.

Until his appointment, he was the chairman of the Niger State Urban Development Board.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jamiat: Zubair’s arrest ‘discriminatory action’

New York City Apartment Buildings to Sell for...

Aregbesola Tasks Corrections On Returning Escaped Inmates To...

Police Arrest Two Herders Over Killing In Lagos

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot takes a dig at Ashok...

Uddhav Thackeray planned to resign on June 22,...

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in...

NPFL: Champions Rivers United fall to Narasawa; Pillars,...

Which players have impressed at the men’s U19...

Sources: Watson’s NFL hearing to begin Tuesday

Leave a Reply