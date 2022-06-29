Niger Gov, Bello swears in new commissioner

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has sworn in Danladi Mamud Liman Doko as a Commissioner in his cabinet.

This is coming a month after the swearing-in six new commissioners.

The swearing-in was conducted at Government House, Minna, Niger state, by Justice Abdullahi Mikhail on behalf of the Chief Judge, Justice Halima Abdulmalik.

The Governor explained that he has no doubt that he will carry out his mandate to the best of his ability adding that he should seek guidance from his predecessors.

He stated,” you will recall that about a month ago we swore in some new cabinet members. Unfortunately, Danladi Liman was not screened at that time but by the grace of God he has been screened and passed and he is being sworn in to admit him as a cabinet member.

” I congratulate you on your appointment as a cabinet member. It is my wish and prayer that Allah will guide him and assist him in carrying out his mandate”.

Danladi Mamud Liman Doko is from Lavun Local Government Area of the state and a former member House of Representatives, representing Lavun, Edati, Mokwa federal constituency.

Until his appointment, he was the chairman of the Niger State Urban Development Board.