niger-cp-assures-residents-of-adequate-arrangement-for-peaceful-sallah-celebrations

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, CP, Monday Bala Kuryas has assured residents of the state of adequate arrangement by the command to ensure peaceful Eid-El-Kabir festivities.

Kuryas made this known in a statement signed on his behalf by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun in Minna.

He stated,” in view of the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Niger State Police Command reiterates its readiness to provide adequate security during the Sallah celebration and beyond.

The statement revealed that the Command has mobilized its operational assets and emplaced visibility policing, stop and search and show of strength with other security agencies to ensure a water-tight security arrangement before, during and after the festivity,

In addition, it disclosed that Police personnel and tactical teams such as PMF, CTU, EOD and Anti-kidnapping unit of the Command would be deployed to Eid praying grounds, recreation centres, parks, and other public places across the State.

” However, operational order has been issued to Area Commanders, tactical Commanders and DPOs of their specific responsibility during the festivity and to ensure visibility policing with constant supervision of officers and men deployed for the season, ” the commissioner noted.

Kuryas also thanked Nigerlites for their support and urged them to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the state by providing adequate information towards a crime-free society.

He then wished all Muslim Ummah in the state a joyous and hitch-free celebration.