niger-assembly-constitutes-ad-hoc-committee-to-probe-activities-of-subeb

Members of Niger state House of Assembly have constituted an ad-hoc committee to probe the activities of Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) between January 2020 and July 2022 in the state.

The decision follows a motion raised by Hon. Phalal Bako, the member representing Kontagora 1 constituency in the state in the House, under matter of Urgent Public Importance in Under Order VIII Rule 4 of the Niger State House of Assembly Standing Orders, 2019.

Consequently, following extensive deliberations by the lawmakers, they resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to Investigate the activities of the Board under the leadership of Dr. Isah Adamu as Chairman of the Board from January 2020 to July 2022.

Adamu was recently relieved of his position by the State Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello.

Members of the ad hoc committee include Hon. Engr. Mohammed Alhaji Haruna (Bida 2), Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa (Bida 1), Hon. Malik Madaki Bosso (Bosso), and Hon. Andrew D Jagaba (Munya).

Others are Hon. Barr. Bello Ahmed (Agwara), Hon. Mohammed B. A . Lokogoma (Wushishi) and Hon. Phalal Bako (Kontagora 1).

The committee was given two weeks to report back to the House for further legislative action.