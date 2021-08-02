NieR Reincarnation: How to Get 2B | Game Rant – GameRant

A crossover event in NieR Reincarnation makes it possible for series fans to obtain 2B from NieR Automata, and this guide explains how.

NieR Reincarnation is a mobile game that is steeped in the atmosphere of Yoko Taro’s NieR franchise. While NieR Reincarnation is seemingly unrelated to the rest of the series in terms of continuity, it does borrow many themes and even many characters from its predecessors. Longtime fans are sure to be excited about reuniting with their favorites from NieR Automata and other related games. With one particular character standing on top as the most popular representative of the series, the question on everyone’s mind is how to get 2B in NieR Reincarnation.

NieR Reincarnation finally got a Western release in July after being available in Japan for several months. Fans who have kept tabs on the Japanese version will already be aware of some events and collaborations that Western gamers can look forward to. The first of which is a NieR Automata crossover featuring the characters 2B, 9S, and others. Once the event period ends, players won’t be able to get their hands on these characters unless the collab makes a return in the future.

How To Get 2B In NieR Reincarnation

2B is available in NieR Reincarnation as part of a limited-time crossover event. The event period lasts from July 28th to September 7th. Fans who miss out on getting 2B or other coveted NieR Automata characters during this time frame will have to wait for the possibility of the event returning in the future.

Luckily, getting the 2B: Praying Battler character just requires a small time investment. Players will earn Automata Medals by participating in Subquests in the Record: The Cage of Reincarnation tab. Some of these quests can easily be completed and farmed even with a beginner-level party. Aside from just farming these quests to obtain items, series fans will enjoy the callbacks to the story and endings in NieR Automata.

It only takes 200 Automata Medals to obtain 2B or other 3-star characters from the event exchange. Players can reach the Exchange from the Subquest menu under the Record: The Cage of Reincarnation tab, or by navigating to the Shop from the icon on the upper right corner of the screen.

It is also possible to obtain 2B: Divergent Battler during the NieR Automata crossover event. This is a 4-star version of 2B, and therefore significantly more powerful and useful during gameplay. This alternate 2B also features a unique outfit that was designed specifically for her appearance in NieR Reincarnation.

2B: Divergent Battler is only obtainable from gacha Summons, however. This means that players will need to purchase or accumulate premium Gems and hope for a lucky draw to obtain her. This should be an all-too-familiar system for fans of Genshin Impact and other gacha games.

Alternatively, players can save up their Shards (Automata Crossover) to purchase 2B: Divergent Battler or another 4-star character from the Exchange outright. Each Summon yields 1 Shard, and a 4-star character costs 200 Shards. After 200 Summons, players can be guaranteed to get a featured character of their choice.

2B’s influence as a mascot for the NieR series is far-reaching indeed. She has appeared in numerous crossovers since the 2017 release of NieR Automata. This has included an appearance of 2B in Fall Guys, Soul Calibur, and other mobile gacha games similar to NieR Reincarnation. Fans of the character can rejoice at yet another opportunity to see the stylish android in action.

NieR Reincarnation is available now for Android and iOS.

