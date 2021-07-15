Nielsen’s: ‘Luca’ And ‘Loki’ Dominate SVOD Ratings – Forbes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Actress Melissa Roxburgh visits the Build Series to discuss Season 2 of the NBC series “Manifest” at Build Studio on January 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Getty Images



In Nielsen ratings for the week of July 14-July 21, Manifest pulled a frankly jaw-dropping 2.493 billion minutes viewed over 29 episodes. The show was and remains canceled by NBC, so surely these huge viewership totals may give someone somewhere pause. However, two qualifiers: First, Netflix has had enough success with its own from-the-ground-up television shows that it doesn’t have to rescue network orphans to boost its own alleged value. Second, as noted when Cobra Kai exploded onto Netflix in late summer 2020, networks and studios can’t exactly afford to, as a business strategy, create under-watched shows like Lucifer and You in the hopes that Netflix will turn it into a temporary “Netflix sensation.”

The fourth and allegedly final season of Syfy’s (kinda wonderful) Winona Earp drops on Netflix July 26. I’ll be curious to see if the joyfully loyal fanbase follows the final ride of the Earpers in a theoretical attempt to show their worth. However, pardon the broken record, but a solid debut for season two of the already canceled LA’s Finest (467 million minutes over 26 episodes) probably won’t cause a third season for the Spectrum-aired Jessica Alba/Gabrielle Union Bad Boys spin-off. That’s a shame since the second season ends on a giant cliffhanger. I’m old enough to remember when shows (like CW’s Nikita) would get a mini “final season” specifically to give the show value as a streaming binge.

Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki'



In terms of original television shows, Disney and Marvel’s Loki continued to pull decent viewership in its second week. Samba TV is reporting that the sixth and final episode of Loki earned around 939,000 American TV viewers yesterday, which is pretty consistent with the 720k-855k average for the previous five episodes. As such, Loki’s second-week viewership via Nielsen of 886 million minutes viewed is pretty on par with its debut figure of 731 million viewers. However, last week had just one 50-minute episode while last week was charting two. Still, I’d wager we’re still looking at around 15 million Disney+ households sampling the latest weekly episode of Loki, which is pretty damn impressive.

WandaVision’s first two episodes (around 67 minutes) and Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s debut episode (around 50 minutes) pulled 434 million minutes and 495 million minutes in their debut weeks. To the extent that the streaming platforms’ reluctance to share hard viewership numbers has turned educated guestimates into a glorified hobby/cottage industry, I’d say the Tom Hiddleston show is finally performing like a Marvel show in terms of viewership and relative dominance. We’ll see whether Loki’s “backdoor pilot for Phase Four” payoff will create additional interest for Hawkeye, What If? and She-Hulk. Marvel will never require moviegoers to see these shows (you didn’t have to see Civil War to enjoy Phase Three), but the more fans think of them as essential entertainment the better they will be.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about a boy and his newfound best friend experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. But their fun is threatened by a secret: they are sea monsters from another world. “Luca” is directed by Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”). © 2020 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. PIXAR



In more clear-cut Disney+ news, Pixar’s Luca debuted (a month ago) with 1,573 billion minutes viewed. Assuming viewers turned off the 100-minute toon at the start of the end credits (around 87 minutes), that’s around 18 million viewings, or about on par with the likes of Soul and Wonder Woman 1984 in their Christmas weekend debuts. So, yeah, placing Luca onto the streaming site did what it was supposed to do, providing a big-deal summer movie on the prioritized streaming platform. After two weeks with around 950 million views as a “free” release, Raya and the Last Dragon nabbed 576 million minutes. And in week four of “for $30 on Disney+ availability,” Cruella earned 117 million minutes.

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood (which, like The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, was supposed to be a Sony theatrical release prior to the pandemic) debuted with 877 million minutes viewed. That translates into around eight million views of the 110-minute “father struggles to raise his daughter after mom dies in childbirth” dramedy. That’s not nothing, but Netflix did the usual “we expect 60 million global viewers in the first month” thing, and it’s a shame we may never know if that panned out. We’ll see if Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road (which debuted on Netflix the next weekend) will pull similar numbers. Meanwhile, if longevity means success, then I’d expect sequels or follow-ups to both Moana and Mitchells Vs. the Machines.