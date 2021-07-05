nicolas-anelka-advises-mbappe-to-leave-psg-for-new-club

Former Chelsea striker, Nicolas Anelka, has advised ParisSaint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, to leave the French Ligue 1 giants for a club England or Spain.

Anelka believes Mbappe must leave PSG if he is to be regarded as the best player in the world.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

His current deal with PSG will expire in June 2022.

Speaking on Mbappe, Anelka wrote in an open letter published in The Athletic, “If you want the biggest accolades, you’ll have to move from PSG at some point.

“Whatever you do in Paris will be good, but somebody will always say, “Well, you did great for PSG, but it was only in France.

“The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you did not compete with the best players in the best league.”

