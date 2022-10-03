Nicola Peltz unveils dramatic bleached eyebrow transformation at Paris Fashion Week

Nicola Peltz Beckham has become a bit of a fashion and beauty sensation in her own right – and now she’s keen to set a new trend with a very dramatic eyebrow transformation.

The 27 year old, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a lavish three-day wedding earlier this year, just turned up to Paris Fashion Week with her husband at her side and…without eyebrows. Technically her arches are still a feature on her face, but they’re so light that anyone would be forgiven for mistaking them as gone.

Nicola’s new look is very visible in snaps taken from the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, which she attended with Brooklyn in matching “Men in Black” suit co-ords. Later, the duo appeared with different outfits (not matching this time) for Valentino’s catwalk show where they sat front row. Nicola looks sensational in the pro images as she poses in a £3,400 sheer Valentino blouse. Very on-brief.

Nicola looks very different with bleached eyebrows

(Image: Getty)

Nicola and Beckham match at Paris Fashion Week

(Image: Getty)

For the Valentino show, Nicola wore her long, dark hair down in glossy waves. Her thick fringe is also parted in the middle, making her eyebrows – or therefore lack of – very visible. It’s possible that the actress took the plunge for real and bleached her eyebrow hairs for the event, but it’s also possible that there’s some makeup trickery involved. For a non-permanent bleach-like look, concealer can be used to lighten brows to an almost skin tone shade.

Nicola isn’t actually the first celeb to give the bleached brow trend a go. Kim Kardashian tried the look out for herself earlier this month. Before that, models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all wore the look for a few days during Paris Fashion Week back in March. More recently, Julia Fox, aka “Kanye’s muse”, has been wearing her brows ultra-light.

The change of eyebrows is also not Nicola’s first big beauty transformation of the year, either. The heiress shocked us all in July when she swapped her trademark “expensive blonde” hair colour for a glossy raven shade. She also chopped in a thick fringe.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shortly after their wedding, before she changed her hair

(Image: Getty)

Sharing a snap of her new look to her 2.7 million Instagram followers Nicola wrote, “back to my roots,” with a winking emoji, confirming the hue is much closer to her hair’s natural colour.

Her biggest fan, Brooklyn, then shared the post to his own Instagram Stories with the caption “Wowwwww” alongside a heart-eyes emoji, and Nicola’s followers were also quick to praise her on the look.

“YES BRUNETTE,” one wrote in the comments section of the post, as another agreed, “It looks so gorgeous on you!!!!”

Meanwhile a third fan enthused, “What a beauty! Love the new look.”

We can’t wait to see what Nicola does next!

-:

‘I used this £4.99 plumping face mask and look like I’ve had an expensive skin procedure’ Four clever celebrity eyeliner tricks to widen, lift and anti-age the eyes

Scented candles from £3.50 to give as gifts or to make your home smell amazing

Get £120 of new season beauty treats for just £7.50 with the latest OK! Beauty Box

Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

–