NICKMERCS believes Warzone is “falling off” because of cheating – Dexerto

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, Warzone content creator for FaZe Clan, has explained his worries that the CoD battle royale is “falling off” due to its struggles with cheaters and more.

Warzone has been a resounding success for Raven and Activision, demonstrating a longevity that Blackout didn’t appear capable of. However, many of its most prominent creators and players have warned that it is struggling, and not as enjoyable as it could be.

The overwhelming reason, unsurprisingly, is Warzone’s issue when it comes to combatting cheaters. Raven have released multiple ban waves, but players continue to argue of their insignificance given the millions who drop into Verdansk.



Activision Warzone’s problems with cheating have dominated the game since launch.

Joining those disappointed voices is NICKMERCS who, in a July 24 YouTube video, discussed whether he thinks the battle royale is “falling off”.

Read More: Return of Warzone’s MP7? Breaking down JGOD’s favorite sniper support loadouts

“A lot of people in my chat, a lot of people on my socials been talking about it, is Warzone dying?” he asked. “The biggest problem right now is hacking. There’s no anti-cheat, it’s not a shocker. You guys know that, I know that.

“It’s very very difficult to play the game of Warzone because one, there’s a lot of people cheating and two, you never know who’s cheating. It’s become relentless.”

“I think that right there is gonna be a big reason if and when the game does really fall off,” he continued. “Because it’s got a lot of content creators and people just not really wanting to play the game so much anymore. I mean you see TimTheTatman on this New World game, I’ve been playing a lot of Fortnite and the list goes on and on and on.”

Read More: Warzone fans want Raven to copy Battlefield 2042 Portal idea

He went on to address the competitive Warzone community, lamenting it for a “serious lack on integrity”. Plenty of prominent creators have been baselessly accused of cheating, while content creators who are cheating continue to ruin tournaments and competitions.

Nick concluded that Warzone is “slowly” falling off, but it’s not yet beyond saving. Let’s hope Raven and Activision do just that.