‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ developers want a “competitively viable” game – NME

Ludosity, the developer of the upcoming Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, says it would like for the game to have a competitive scene.

Speaking to Kotaku, a few members of the team talked about where they want the game to be post-launch and how it came to be in the first place. Joel Nyström, CEO of Ludosity, said: “Nickelodeon is absolutely on board with having the game be competitively viable”.

“That’s been in the conversation from the start. That’s why they came to us,” they added.

Ludosity released another fighting game called Slap City in 2018, and Nyström told Kotaku how that game caught the eye of Nickelodeon. “Shortly after the success of Slap City, we were approached by Nickelodeon, at first I didn’t think it was for real. You get a lot of weird emails and deals on a weekly basis, so at first I dismissed it as spam!”

Chief designer Elias “sinxtanx” Forslind also talked about how they want to balance the game between being both competitive and casual. “My approach to the casual/competitive question is the same as with Slap City. When you make a game fun to play, anyone can have fun with it.”

“This is very good for me, since I don’t have the mad skills like competitive players, but I can still greatly enjoy casual free-for-all matches in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” Forslind went on.

The developers also noted how Nickelodeon gave the Ludosity team a lot of freedom when creating the characters and their moves, with ‘talk’ even happening around DLC (downloadable content). Forslind went on to joke about the internet reaction to the game as well. “Nigel Thornberry edge guarding is a goal all to itself”.

“I hope this game can also inspire others to keep experimenting with the platform fighter genre. It’s more than 20 years old now, but it still feels like a young genre, with lots of potential” Forslind adds.

