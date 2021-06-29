Nick Jonas surprises a fan wearing a Jonas Brothers tee on the street – WION

Sunday was a normal day for a Jonas Brothers fan who was out with her dog for a walk but ended up clicking selfie with the real Jonas Brothers. Singer Nick Jonas shared the video, in which he can be heard calling ”Hey, nice shirt” as his car slowed down at a corner of a street. As expected, the woman was shocked and kept on saying, “O My God!”. Nick was sitting in front of the seat while Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were in the back seat.

After a while, the lady asked, “Can I…, she was not able to complete her sentence due to her excitement, to which Nick said, “Yes. Whatever you want.” She then politely asked the singer if she could come closer to his car and then they clicked the snap. The lucky lady is Margo from Ohio City, Cleveland.

She also shared the click and wrote, ”The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my f**ing god”

Several celebrities and fans reacted to his video. While one of them wrote, “Imagine just walking your dog and u have NICK JONAS pull up next to you!! Her reaction was on point 🤣”.