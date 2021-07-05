Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child With Rumored Girlfriend Alyssa Scott – Guardian

Weeks after welcoming his fifth and sixth children, Nick Cannon is now a dad of seven after his presumed current girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth to a baby boy.

Scott, who appeared to confirm that she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father’s Day, announced on Saturday that she’s welcomed her baby boy.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white snaps, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms. Alongside the post she also shared that she welcomed her son on June 23.

On her Instagram Story she also shared a sweet mother-son photo, which she captioned with the newborn’s name, Zen, alongside a heart emoji.

In honor of Father’s Day last month, Scott appeared to share a tribute in honor of Cannon. The model shared a maternity photo, and while Cannon’s face could not be seen completely in the image she shared, the man’s tattoos are noticeably consistent with the Wild ‘N Out star.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott ~ Image: CREDIT: ALYSSA SCOTT/INSTAGRAM

“Celebrating you today,” she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.

This would be Cannon’s fourth baby in a year. Cannon previously welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on Monday, June 14. Additionally, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon.”

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51.