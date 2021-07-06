Home SPORTS Nick Bjugstad signs 1-year, $900K deal to remain with Wild next season
Jul. 5—Nick Bjugstad is staying home. After excelling in a depth role for the Wild last season, the former Gophers star signed a one-year, $900,000 deal on Monday afternoon to remain with the team next season.

Bjugstad, 28, recorded 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 44 games last season. He has 224 points (103 goals,121 assists) in 483 games throughout his NHL career.

Perhaps the biggest draw about Bjugstad is his ability to play in many different situations. He started last season centering the first line, for example, and also spent time playing wing on the fourth line.

Before reaching the pros, Bjugstad played three seasons at the University of Minnesota. He was named Minnesota Mr. Hockey in 2010 while starring for Blaine High School.

