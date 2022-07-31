nia-detains-madrassa-student-from-deoband

SAHARANPUR: A madrassa student, hailing from Karnataka, was held by a team of the

National Investigation Agency

on Sunday for suspected terror links.

The student, Farukh, was staying at a madrassa in Deoband of Saharanpur, police sources said. Senior superintendent of police (SSP)

Vipin Tada

confirmed

Farukh

‘s detention.

According to the sources, Farukh is adept in many languages and was in touch with a module of the Pakistani intelligence unit ISI via a social media app. He was being questioned by officials of

NIA

, they said.

On June 23, a

Rohingya

student,

Mujibullah

, was arrested from Deoband.

