NEW DELHI: An NIA court convicted three men on Tuesday in the

Valapattanam Islamic State

(IS) case that was registered in connection with several

Kannur

natives joining the terrorist outfit in 2016-17.

On Tuesday, the court found

Midhilaj

, Abdul Razak and Hamsa UK guilty of joining and supporting a terrorist organisation under Section 38 of the UAPA, waging war against Asiatic power (

IPC Sec

125) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120b). Sentencing has been scheduled for Friday.