nia-chief-briefs-shah-on-udaipur,-amravati-probes

NEW DELHI: The chief of the anti-terror probe agency

NIA

on Monday met

Union

home minister Amit Shah and is understood to have briefed him about the progress in the ongoing investigations in the killings of two persons in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s

Amravati

, officials said.

Both the cases were handed over to the NIA by the home ministry.

Director general of the National Investigation Agency

Dinkar Gupta

had a 40-minute meeting with the home minister Amit Shah at his North Block office, where the former is said to have apprised him about the probe into the two cases.

As many as five accused were arrested for

Lal

‘s murder.

