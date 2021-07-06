The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Mr Ganiyu Musa, has said that the association will ensure that the insurance industry gains strong relevance among all relevant institutions in the country.

He said this while unveiling his nine-point agenda for his tenure during his investiture in Lagos as the 24th chairman of the association.

Musa said his agenda was to refocus the association to win support and respect from all stakeholders in the Nigerian economy, particularly the executive and legislative arms of governments.

He also said he would work with all stakeholders to ensure passage of the consolidated insurance bill as well as his predecessors in office to move the association to the next level.

Musa sought an improved relationship between the NIA and regulatory agencies including the insurance industry’s regulator, the National Insurance Commission, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Exchange Group and National Pension Commission.

He said it would collaborate with other bodies in the trade industry to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria, promote ethical standards among NIA member companies and larger insurance industry to earn the respect the association deserved.

The new NIA chairman said he would work with all stakeholders to address all restrictive laws on insurance practice, work with partners such as GIZ and the Financial Inclusion Secretariat to ensure greater insurance awareness and penetration, and work with NAICOM to achieve seamless migration to IFRS 17.

While noting that the list of what he hoped to achieve was not exhaustive, he said his administration would look inwards to take advantage of the untapped potential demand for insurance in Nigeria.

He added that this would engender relevance of insurance business to the growth of the nation.

