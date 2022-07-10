nia-arrests-seventh-person-in-connection-with-udaipur-tailor’s-killing

NEW DELHI: The
National Investigation Agency
(NIA) has arrested a seventh person, identified as Farhad Mohammad
Sheikh
, in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya
Lal
in Udaipur last month, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
The spokesperson said Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on Saturday evening.
He was a “close criminal associate” of
Riaz Akhtari
, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor, the spokesperson said.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28.
The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.
The duo were arrested within hours of the killing. Four more persons were arrested subsequently.